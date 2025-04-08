  • home icon
  WWE name publicly shames Swerve Strickland shortly after AEW Dynasty

WWE name publicly shames Swerve Strickland shortly after AEW Dynasty

By Sujay
Modified Apr 08, 2025 01:12 GMT
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion. (Image credits: Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion (Image credits: Strickland's Twitter page)

Swerve Strickland was publicly shamed by a WWE name shortly after AEW Dynasty. The fallout from this has been massive and will be talked about for a few days.

Strickland had a tough ending at Dynasty as he was attacked by The Young Bucks, who ended up helping Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship. After the match, Swerve took the microphone to cut a promo and took a cheeky dig at Booker T.

The WWE Hall of Famer has now commented on that promo and said that he is not even going to get upset about it. He also said that he would give Strickland some advice. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said:

“Woke up this morning and I wondered, why is my name trending? I see the video of Swerve Strickland saying, 'F Booker T' at the end of Dynasty. I'm not gonna even get upset about it. I'm going to give Swerve Strickland a little bit of advice, just a little bit. That advice would be, don't be talking about something other than the pay-per-view at the end of the night. That's the main event and the last thing people are going to remember. The last people are going to remember is me, my name being said. I'm sure Tony Khan don't appreciate the news, the headline not being what happened at Dynasty with all the matches. They're talking about Booker T. That was a bad move.” [H/T Fightful]
Booker T hopes Swerve Strickland has a great career

In the same episode, the WWE Hall of Famer also said that he hopes Strickland has a great career.

“I'm not that type. I'm from that school, if you got something to say to somebody, say it to their face. I'm gonna leave it at that. Hopefully, Swerve Strickland has a hell of a career, and he'll do very well in this business,” he said.

It is great to see the former WCW star handle himself with such class in the midst of a controversy.

