Former WWE Superstar JONAH set to make his in-ring return for the first time since his release

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, JONAH made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The promotion has now confirmed the in-ring debut of former Bronson Reed, who will be in action at the upcoming NJPW STRONG tapings.

New Japan Pro Wrestling took to Twitter to confirm from their official handle that JONAH will wrestle during Monday's tapings at Riverside for NJPW STRONG. However, NJPW didn't announce who JONAH's first opponent in the promotion would be.

Taking to Twitter, NJPW Global made the following announcement:

At the recent NJPW Battle in the Valley, JONAH showed up after Moose's match against Juice Robinson. The former WWE Superstar confronted the reigning IMPACT World Champion and stood in the ring face-to-face with him.

However, Moose wanted no business with JONAH and left the ring. The former NXT North American Champion then set his sights on Juice Robinson and attacked the former IWGP Tag Team Champion.

Juice's tag team partner David Finlay made his way to the ring to make the save but the Aussie sensation took him out as well. JONAH then took the microphone and announced his arrival in NJPW.

"Now the shackles are finally off! Now the real violence begins! New Japan Pro-Wrestling- you are looking at your Top Dog!"

JONAH left WWE recently and finally made his return to the professional wrestling scene with NJPW

JONAH was released from his WWE contract on August 6th of this year. The Australian superstar was part of the company from 2019 and worked under the name Bronson Reed.

The hard-hitting star is a former NXT North American Champion, the only title the former Bronson Reed won during his time with WWE. The Aussie star defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match but ended up dropping his belt to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott after interference from Hit Row.

The loss ended JONAH's reign after 42 days. Jonah's final match in WWE was against Adam Cole in NXT.

