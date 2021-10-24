Jim Ross gives an update on his cancer scare

In a recent update on Twitter, Jim Ross revealed further details regarding his cancer scare.

Earlier in the week, Jim Ross revealed that he had been dealing with potential skin cancer and in his latest update, the veteran commentator confirmed the same. Ross also mentioned that it is likely that he will need to undergo radiation treatment.

Despite being diagnosed with skin cancer, Jim Ross didn't stop himself from going to Orlando for this week's AEW Dynamite. The AEW commentator also thanked all his fans who supported him through the tough times as such:

" On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.” - wrote Jim Ross on Twitter.

Jim Ross is regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestling commentators of all time

Jim Ross has been one of the greatest to ever do commentary in the pro wrestling industry. Mostly known for his work with WWE, Ross is currently signed with AEW and is still going strong as the promotion's primary commentator, even though he is about to enter his 70s.

Ross had been working with WWE since the early Attitude Era. He has also competed inside a WWE ring in the past and courtesy of his work with the company, JR has often been labeled as the voice of professional wrestling.

In the past, Ross has also worked for notable companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling. But it was in 2019 when it was announced that Ross had signed a three-year deal with AEW as a commentator and a senior advisor. JR is mostly accompanied by fellow veteran Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary in All Elite Wrestling.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Jim Ross a speedy recovery.

