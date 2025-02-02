WWE officially announces new show to counter AEW Dynamite during Royal Rumble

WWE made a sudden announcement earlier tonight during the Royal Rumble PLE. It seems that they now have a new show to directly go against AEW Dynamite.

During their debut in 2019, Dynamite aired on Wednesday nights at the same time slot as WWE's NXT, which was now also a two-hour show. This was coined by many as the Wednesday Wars, as both shows were competing in terms of viewership and ratings.

The black and silver brand's weekly show eventually moved to Tuesdays, which meant that the Tony Khan-led promotion was the sole show on Wednesday nights.

WWE has just announced the debut of their show Evolve. This will showcase some of their rising prospects in competition before they make their way to the three major brands. It seems that several of the recently signed ID talents may be given a platform on the new show.

Trending

This will begin airing on Wednesday, March 5 at 8 pm ET on Tubi, at the same time slot as AEW Dynamite. This may be the new rendition of the Wednesday Wars in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Seeing as Evolve was only revealed tonight, there is little to no information regarding this, or the format the show will have. This could end up being an entirely new brand of its own, with new champions being crowned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback