"Make him realize that he needs to change" - WWE personality compares Jeff Hardy's situation to jailed Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Ricardo Rodriguez weighed in on Jeff Hardy's recent issues, saying if Hardy isn't able to settle his demons, he might end up behind bars like Hall of Famer, Sunny.

The Charismatic Enigma was apprehended last month, on June 14 due to drunk driving in Volusia County, Florida. He is currently suspended by AEW, as per the orders of President Tony Khan. Hardy has well-documented struggles with substance and alcohol addictions over the course of his stellar career.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rodriguez understood battling any kind of addiction is tough and wished that Hardy was receiving enough help.

The former WWE personality also had struggles with alcoholism and entered rehab last March.

"But the one thing that I will say that I do understand is that battle with addiction, because I have struggled with mine and we may... it may have different names but it's still the same war and I hope he's getting the help that he needs and ultimately and I hope it doesn't come to a very strong moment in time that's going to make him realize that he needs to change," [from 5:41 - 6:06]

Rodriguez also hoped that Hardy wouldn't suffer the same fate as Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch in real life). Sytch was charged with DUI manslaughter last May in the same Florida county, this time in Daytona Beach, and is currently jailed.

"I hope it doesn't get to this obviously, something along the lines of you know, Sunny, you know, I hope she gets better as well and I wish him all the best, I really do," [from 6:11 - 6:20]

During the same interview, former WWE personality Ricardo Rodriguez admitted that he doesn't know Jeff Hardy on a personal level, even though they share the same struggles.

Rodriguez also noted that social media allows people to assume they know everything they read on the internet.

"I don't know Jeff [Hardy] personally. I've never met him as somebody who also struggles with alcohol myself, it's tough, it's hard and I don't know his story so I can't speak for him. That's another thing that occurs especially now with social media. Everybody seems to know everybody's story even though even though they don't know the person personally so they seem to have all the answers and we don't because I don't know his story, I don't know his struggles, I don't know what's going on in his head," [from 5:04 - 5:35]

Hardy's initial arraignment and bond hearing date was set for July 5 but was rescheduled to August 2, where he was ordered to attend in person. The Charismatic Enigma is facing multiple charges that might affect his wrestling career moving forward.

