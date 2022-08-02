"Vince [McMahon] was the only game in town" - Wrestling legend seemingly takes a shot at WWE's product, claims AEW is gaining momentum

WWE's history dates back as far as the early 1950s, and because of this, any rising promotion is at a massive disadvantage. However, one Hall of Famer believes that AEW is gaining significant momentum over the Stamford-based promotion, and could overtake them soon.

AEW first broke into the wrestling scene back in 2019 with their well-received Double or Nothing. The event was headlined by Chris Jericho and included the debut of Jon Moxley, one of WWE's then-biggest former stars. Since then, the promotion has only been growing.

During his most recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jake "The Snake" Roberts seemingly put WWE on notice.

“There’s a whole world out there that’s still wanting more and they don’t like the flavor that WWE is putting out there," Roberts said. "For a long time, Vince was the only game in town. Well, he’s not the only game in town anymore. There’s a new game, and it’s getting attention. It’s getting momentum going."

Roberts continued, noting that the momentum is snowballing and will likely reach a high point very soon.

"Tony and they are getting close to that point. And I hope to hell they do it, man. I hope to be a part of it. I haven’t been on TV in several months now, but I guess they’re saving me for a special occasion. I don’t mind; I’m still getting paid. So I’m pretty happy.” (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

AEW has only been around for three years, so if the promotion will someday supercede WWE, it will undoubtedly still take far more time. Until then, fans will simply have to stay tuned to see if Jake Roberts' assessment proves true.

Despite the AEW x WWE rivalry, Tony Khan recently credited Vince McMahon for his achievements in the wrestling industry

Regardless of his real-life actions, it would be near-impossible to argue that Vince McMahon had no effect on the wrestling industry. Back in the 1970s, McMahon slowly began to gain prominence in his father's promotion, WWWF, and eventually remodeled it into the now infamous WWF, beginning a journey that changed the pro-wrestling landscape.

During his interview on the Dan LeBatard Show, Tony Khan touched on the impact McMahon has had on the industry, praising his influence in America.

"He grew the wrestling business on television more than anybody else ever has and the growth that he helped launch is probably more than everybody else in the history of the wrestling business combined," Tony Khan said. "He was one of the most influential figures in American entertainment. He’s also been one of the most influential people." (H/T POSTWrestling).

The controversy surrounding Vince McMahon is currently still ongoing, and could possibly reveal even more disturbing news. Despite this, could fans see Vince McMahon be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame someday soon?

