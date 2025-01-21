  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • WWE RAW's Netflix debut guest calls out Jon Moxley's role in AEW; blasts Tony Khan's booking

WWE RAW's Netflix debut guest calls out Jon Moxley's role in AEW; blasts Tony Khan's booking

By Sujay
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:48 GMT
Tony Khan (left), WWE RAW logo (center) and Jon Moxley (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel &amp; wwe.com)
Tony Khan (left), WWE RAW logo (center) and Jon Moxley (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel & wwe.com)

Jon Moxley was called out by one of WWE RAW’s Netflix debut guests, which was surprising. On top of that, even AEW President Tony Khan was called out.

WWE RAW’s debut on Netflix was great, and many celebrities showed up. They were clearly enjoying it, with one of them being actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. The star, a wrestling fan, spoke out about Jon Moxley's booking and said he was being booked the wrong way.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:

“I feel that there's just been a couple of things that I wish would have hit better. They got to stop making Jon Moxley and his crew run away from everybody. Like, we have to stop that. They should ... they are supposed to be the evil empire and I feel like there's too many clips of them running away. I'm not going to say it's a simple fix 'cause there's, I'm sure there's a whole bunch of things that go into it that I know nothing about, so I'm not going to sit here and act like I'm the guy with the answers.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

After speaking about Jon Moxley, he praised Ricochet’s booking

In the same interview, O’Shea Jackson praised the booking of Ricochet and Toni Storm. He said he was excited to see what Ricochet would do.

“I actually like the direction they're going with Ricochet, him being this psychopath. That's pretty cool but most people that, like, find that spot, like Toni Storm and everything that she did when she found that character, she really took off," he said. "I'm excited to see what he does, I always love what Swerve does over there.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ricochet has turned heel and is receiving a lot of criticism from fans, and Toni Storm has taken on a totally different character.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी