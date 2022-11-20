Create

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley responds to her major reference at AEW Full Gear 2022

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 20, 2022 10:52 AM IST
Rhea Ripley
Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley reacted to WWE veteran wearing one of her ring attires for AEW Full Gear. The veteran was Vickie Guerrero.

Rhea Ripley is currently part of The Judgment Day and has been prominently featured on WWE Television. Ever since the faction started feuding with The Mysterios, Ripley has been wearing a T-Shirt that says "I'm your papi", seemingly showing disrespect to the late great Eddie Guerrero.

Tonight on AEW Full Gear, Jade Cargill battled Nyla Rose for the TBS Championship. During Nyla's entrance, Rose, Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir came out in the legendary Low Rider, paying tribute to Vickie's late husband, the former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Vickie also came out wearing the iconic 'I'm your Papi' T-Shirt.

Making her entrance in style, it's the #NativeBeast, and self-proclaimed TBS Champion @NylaRoseBeast, accompanied by @VickieGuerrero and @MarinaShafir!Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now🔗allelitewrestling.com/how-to-watch-a… https://t.co/jdBXZagAgz

The former RAW Women's Champion reacted to Vickie's entrance with a heart staying in character, insinuating that Vickie Guerrero is paying homage to Ripley.

"VG 🥲," The Nightmare tweeted.
VG 🥲♥️

Sadly, Vickie Guerrero did not get to leave the arena happy as Nyla Rose lost her title match.

What was your reaction to Vickie's tribute? Drop them in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
