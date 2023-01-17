WWE reportedly held talks with former AEW Tag Team Champion

Two of the biggest promotions in the United States of America are WWE and AEW. Over the past couple of years, it has been the norm for released stars from the Stamford-based promotion to jump ship and sign with Tony Khan's company. Frankie Kazarian asked for his release from All Elite Wrestling, and it was granted. Following the exit, he reportedly spoke with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Kazarian has been in the wrestling business for nearly twenty-five years. He began his career on the independent circuit, and his first major signing was with IMPACT Wrestling, formerly known as TNA. Following his first run in the promotion, he had a short stint with WWE before returning to the IMPACT Zone. Kazarian is a multi-time X-Division and World Tag Team Champion.

In 2014, Frankie Kazarian signed with Ring of Honor; five years later, he signed with AEW. The five-time X-Division Champion reunited with his former tag team partner Scorpio Sky and the duo became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Kazarian recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling and announced that he is officially signed with the promotion. During an interview with PWInsider, the multi-time tag team champion revealed that he did have talks with WWE. At the same time, he was a free agent. The veteran added that their conversation was very professional and positive.

“In the spirit of transparency, I had great talks with the people at WWE. Those talks could not have been better, positive, more professional. I have nothing but great things to say about everybody in that organization, especially the people I spoke to and texted with," Frankie Kazarian said. [H/T Fightful]

Frankie Kazarian reveals why he chose IMPACT Wrestling over WWE

In the same interview, Frankie Kazarian mentioned why he chose IMPACT Wrestling over WWE. Kazarian felt it was the best decision for him because, at this stage of his career, he preferred to head to a promotion where he already had built a name for himself rather than starting from scratch.

“Ultimately, this was the best fit for me at this stage of my career and this point in my life. I have a great relationship with Scott D’Amore, I have history there, a lot of my legacy is there. At this stage, I was the best fit for IMPACT and IMPACT was the best fit for me.” [H/T Fightful].

Upon his signing, Kazarian mentioned that he wanted to climb the top of the mountain in IMPACT.

