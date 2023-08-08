WWE reportedly still has one unaccomplished goal in the war against AEW

WWE is reportedly aiming to defeat AEW Dynamite in ratings with their developmental brand, NXT, in a particular demographic by bringing in more star power.

When AEW Dynamite began airing back in 2019, it had to go head-to-head in ratings with WWE's developmental brand NXT on Wednesdays. The Stamford-based promotion also pulled out all the stops to restrain their competition.

However, NXT got crushed after several months, and it had to be rebranded and shifted to Tuesdays. Ever since then, there has almost been no head-to-head competition on the same night between two major promotions. Nonetheless, a new fight for ratings seems to be emerging between AEW Dynamite and NXT.

Although both shows air on different days, WWE is reportedly pushing their developmental ahead of the competition, perhaps seeking retribution for their loss in the Wednesday night wars. Over the past few weeks, the Stamford-based promotion has heavily relied on star power to improve NXT ratings.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer has more details on the higher-ups at the Titan towers seeking more numbers in a particular demographic, as they got close to Dynamite two weeks ago. Here is what Meltzer stated:

“The thing I keep hearing is their goal, which is to beat Dynamite in 18-34 some week. Not this last week, but the week before, they were pretty close.”

Wrestling Headlines @WrestlHeadlines There Are People In WWE Who Want NXT To Beat AEW Dynamite In Certain Demographic dlvr.it/StMR5m

Will WWE NXT succeed in beating AEW Dynamite this week with the help of star power?

This week on NXT, WWE has stacked the show with matches with huge potential, and it somehow proves the report of them pushing to beat Dynamite somewhat true. Furthermore, the most notable match happens to be Dominik Mysterio defending his North American title against Dragon Lee, with Rey Mysterio in his corner.

Considering the line-up, the show is destined to attract more eyes, and Triple H could perhaps achieve the alleged goal this week. Henceforth, only time will tell how both major promotions fare in the ratings when they come out.