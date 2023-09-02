The Undertaker is an absolute legend and has inspired a generation of wrestlers to lace up a pair of boots.

AEW owner Tony Khan has the chance to recruit a young wrestler who takes inspiration from The Phenom's work. WWE legend Booker T has pointed Khan's attention to the young wrestler, who recently made his AEW debut in a match against Adam Page.

The wrestler in question is Bryan Keith, who has been doing the rounds on the independent circuit for around a decade. He wrestled in New Texas Pro Wrestling and played a cowboy-like character in the ring.

Keith is from Houston, Texas, and weighs in at 220 lb, standing tall at 5'9. He has a dominant move set and should feel right at home at AEW. Houston's own Booker T asked AEW to sign Keith ASAP.

Check out Booker's tweet below:

"Give the man a cone-tract! #SignBryanKeith."

Bryan made his AEW debut against Adam 'Hangman' Page in a gritty and intense match, which had its fair share of high-flying moves. The former World Champion had to finally bring out his 'Buck Shot lariat' to put Keith down.

Bryan Keith confirms that he pays tribute to The Undertaker with his work

During a chat with Defy Wrestling, Bryan confirmed that he channels The Undertaker in the ring.

"It's almost crazy to see. The character, the guy who I am now, is very reminiscent of Undertaker's style. I like to have those parallels. I am from Texas, The whole thing eye roll thing, everything. It's a tribute to 'Taker. The pants. It's a mix of everything."

Bryan is, of course, one of the several wrestlers who look up to The Undertaker when setting up their personas. In most of his matches, the 31-year-old is seen wearing all black and donning a Texan hat. His in-ring movement is immaculate enough for Khan to continue with him.

What do you think? Will Khan offer a contract to Bryan Keith? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

