WWE's Booker T is offended by Tony Khan's comments, promises to confront the AEW boss if they meet

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is upset with AEW CEO Tony Khan's recent comments about the Stamford-based promotion.

A couple of days ago, on the NBA Kick-Off show, AEW CEO Tony Khan gave an interview where he promoted All Elite Wrestling. However, he made some controversial comments about the WWE, which landed him in hot water with many veterans. Tony Khan said that WWE was an 'Evil Juggernaut' and Harvey Weinstein of Pro Wrestling while stating that AEW is the Pepsi of professional wrestling.

On the recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he would confront Tony Khan about his comments if they ever met in person.

"I don’t know, Tony Khan made some statements about the company that I work for, which I really take offense to. Because when you say stuff like what Tony Kahn said, it’s kind of like a blanket statement on everybody. And I’ve worked with that company for more than 20 years. And I really take offense to a lot of things, what has been said from Tony Khan about the company. And I don’t really want to get into it here on the radio or on the podcasts, or anything like that. But rest assured, If I see him in person, I like to say stuff to people in person and say, you know, ‘Hey, man, I really, you know, don’t feel a certain way.’ So I’ll leave it at that.” [H/T: 411Mania]

Booker T doesn't understand why AEW CEO Tony Khan keeps taking shots at WWE

Tony Khan has taken numerous shots at WWE ever since AEW started in 2019. Khan has been called out by many wrestling veterans, who advised him to focus on his product rather than taking meaningless shots at the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T questioned why Tony Khan keeps hating on the WWE as they never took a major jab towards All Elite Wrestling.

"And the thing is, where’s it coming from? Because I don’t see any of this coming from the other side. This is a one-sided affair. I’m just saying, where is it coming from? What’s the disdain coming from, where is the hate coming from to be able to make a statement like that? You have to question that.” [H/T: 411Mania]

Tony Khan is currently suffering from a Kayfabe injury in AEW. He was taken out by The Elite with a TK Driver a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see when he returns to AEW TV.