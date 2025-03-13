WWE's Carmelo Hayes leaves a comment on Hurt Syndicate leader MVP's bold new post

WWE star Carmelo Hayes is one of the most promising young talents in the Stamford-based promotion. The former NXT Champion recently dropped a comment on The Hurt Syndicate's leader, MVP's Instagram post.

Ad

MVP played an interesting character during his time in WWE. Carmelo Hayes seemingly takes inspiration from his gimmick and has implemented some of its elements into the HIM character. Hayes also performs MVP's signature Ballin' Elbow move during his matches on SmackDown, supposedly out of respect for the former United States Champion.

On Instagram, MVP posted a video after the latest edition of Dynamite in which he was seen smoking.

"Bless up!" he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

Hayes left an interesting comment for the AEW star.

Carmelo Hayes' comment on MVP's Instagram post!

WWE star Carmelo Hayes on his rivalry with Andrade

Last year on Friday Night SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade had one of the best television feuds of all time. They delivered top-quality matchups each time they locked horns in singles competition. In September 2024, the former NXT Champion made an interesting revelation about his rivalry with El Idolo.

Ad

In an interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Hayes revealed the rivalry wasn't ''fully planned.'' Melo and Andrade won three matches apiece in the seven-match series, with the final encounter ending in a no-contest due to match referee LA Knight's interference.

This led to a Triple Threat Match for the US Title between The Megastar, The A-Champion, and Andrade at Crown Jewel 2024, where Knight emerged victorious.

"It feels like an opportunity to get guys who are hungry and didn't have a direction at the time. It was like, ‘Hey, we know we got these two studs. Let's see what we make out of it!' I don't know if it was fully planned,'' he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Carmelo is set to battle Randy Orton on this week's WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how he fares against The Viper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback