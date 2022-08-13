WWE's contract with United Kingdom TV partner to reportedly hamper programming for Tony Khan's AEW

New reports have merged as to why WWE's TV deal with BT Sports could block AEW programming.

The Stamford-based promotion has kept its global audience on its priority list. The company shifted its video library to NBC Universal's U.S.-only Peacock streaming service. WWE Network has remained active in international markets to produce content for other countries.

Among them, the UK is valued as one of their major targets and they also have their off-shoot of their developmental program in the country called "NXT UK." With that being said, BT Sport is the official broadcaster for WWE in the UK. They started streaming their shows for the country's audience on the channel in 2020.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros Discovery, the channel where Tony Khan's show is being broadcast, reached an agreement to merge Eurosport UK with BT Sport. This is indicating a takeover of the latter. However, the deal is yet to be finalized. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE already has an agreement with BT Sport which could prohibit the company from contractually airing AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan discusses his relationship with Warner Bros Discovery

Thank you to everyone watching Friday Night #AEWRampage is starting NOW on @TNTdrama West if you’re on the west coast or in case you missed Rampage on TNT East a few hours ago!Thank you to everyone watching @AEWonTV tonight! Friday Night #AEWRampage is starting NOW on @TNTdrama West if you’re on the west coast or in case you missed Rampage on TNT East a few hours ago!Thank you to everyone watching @AEWonTV tonight!

The Jacksonville-based promotion's current deal with Warner Bros Discovery expires at the end of 2023. It is still not clear if the contract will be renewed as the channel is said to be considering budget cuts.

However, in a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan professed that his company has a good understanding with Warner Bros Discovery. He also narrated how his suggestion of having Shark Week and Fyter Fest co-promote each other worked wonders for both parties.

"I’m very excited about the reception we’ve gotten from the management of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been the most engagement we’ve had, and being involved in the company’s biggest initiatives. I suggested Fyter Fest and Shark Week would go together perfectly. It was an incredibly successful promotion for everyone involved. Management from Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to say they were very pleased all-around with that partnership."

Tony Khan's promotion is currently the only true competitor to WWE. However, if BT Sport is not allowed to air AEW, it could be a major setback for the company in keeping up with their rivals.

