Newly signed WWE Superstar Jade Cargill acknowledged her friend and current AEW star, and she shared a heartfelt message for him after receiving a gift from the latter.

Jade Cargill became the talk of the town after surprisingly leaving AEW to sign with WWE recently. She was one of the prominent female wrestlers on the All Elite roster. Although she left Tony Khan's promotion, Jade is still in touch with the All Elite wrestlers like the one in question, Eddie Kingston.

The former AEW TBS Champion took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming message for her friend, Eddie Kingston, the current ROH World Champion. Cargill flaunted the gift received from Kingston with a long caption on her post.

Here is what Cargill wrote:

"This almost brought me to tears. 🥲 I came home and received a package I was most confused about until I looked at the name lol. One of the first times I met Eddie Kingston I was going to town on KitKats and he tore me a new one about “how can I look like this eating like that” 😂 he never let it go. CLEARLY 🤣."

Cargill also commended Eddie for being sweet and kind to her:

"One of the realest men I have EVER met in this business and very sweet (just to me ha). We’ve had our arguments 😅. But man did it bring us closer with more understanding. I’m glad we had those moments. I can’t tag him here so you guys go tag him in the comments," Cargill said.

Lastly, Jade thanked Kingston for the gift by taking a jibe:

"Love you Eddie and @heykarentran . See you soon. Thank you so much for my gift 😊 I also know he’s going to hate I made it a post. Jokes on you!" Cargill added.

Jade Cargill made her first WWE appearance

Following the news of Jade Cargill signing with WWE, the company began hyping up her debut for several days. During the start of the Fastlane Premium Live Event recently, Jade was finally seen on TV entering the arena in a car and also getting greeted by none other than the Chief Content Officer of the company, Triple H.

A lot of expectations have been built following Cargill's most anticipated arrival, and she is still not yet announced for any program. It was previously reported that the former AEW TBS Champion would skip NXT and debut directly on the main roster. However, only time will tell if that happens.

Do you want to see Jade Cargill on the main roster directly? Sound off in the comments section below!