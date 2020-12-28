"This man was truly one of a kind," WWE's Naomi shares heartwarming thoughts on the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper)

WWE star Naomi has joined many in paying tribute to Brodie Lee following his untimely death over the weekend.

The wrestling world lost a huge star over the weekend, as Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, sadly passed away at the young age of 41 after suffering from a non-COVID-related lung issue. Tributes have flooded in on social media from friends, family, and stars of both AEW and WWE, with heartfelt stories being shared about the former AEW TNT Champion.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has recently shared her thoughts on the recently passed star on her Twitter account, praising his uniqueness, humor, and dedication to his family amongst other positive sentiments towards the star:

If you got to know the real Jon/Brodie then you were very fortunate! This man was truly one of a kind. Sarcastically witty lol, kind, hard working, dedicated to his family, cool as hell (and the list goes on). His heart was so big that’s what I’m going to miss about him most ... — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 28, 2020

Naomi has also shared more thoughts on her social media account, as well as a rare photo of the pair playing around backstage, showing a previously unseen glimpse into their close friendship that hadn't been explored on-screen in WWE:

Brodie and I would rib/bury each other literally for years at work for no other reason than our entertainment...like when I begged him to take this pic with me and he pretended to be nice and sweet and then did this 😂 miss you already big homie rest easy. pic.twitter.com/fJfZSEvvts — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 28, 2020

Brodie Lee has appeared to be popular with fans, friends, and co-workers alike, with multiple glowing tributes being posted online over the past few days since the shock announcement of the sad news by AEW on Saturday. Brodie Lee will be sorely missed by the wrestling world following his unexpected passing.