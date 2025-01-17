  • home icon
  WWE's Tama Tonga comments on viral clip of him abusing Tony Khan's company

WWE's Tama Tonga comments on viral clip of him abusing Tony Khan's company

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 17, 2025 12:02 GMT
Tama Tonga Tony Khan
Tony Khan and Tama Tonga (Source-AEW on YT and WWE.com)

Current WWE star, Tama Tonga broke his silence on a viral clip of him abusing a company owned by Tony Khan. It was an old clip that is now going viral on social media.

Tama Tonga is currently signed with WWE but he is also known for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. In 2022, Tony Khan announced that he was acquiring ROH and currently owns the company along with AEW. The clip of Tama abusing ROH, which is now owned by Khan, is becoming viral.

In the viral clip from 2019, Tama Tonga can be seen throwing an ROH title away, calling it garbage, and using cuss words while saying he doesn't care about Ring of Honor. The New Bloodline member recently took notice of the same clip on X and reacted to it:

“Yeeted” Y’all really need to chill 🤫 shhhhhh," Tama wrote.

Wrestling veteran, Tom Prichard was asked a few months ago whether WWE veteran and the father of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Haku, could be inserted into The Bloodline story in WWE. Speaking on the Taking You to School podcast, Tom Prichard stated that it makes sense with Hikuleo also being in the company:

"You never know. [Makes sense.] Yeah, makes perfect sense. [His two kids, Tama and Tonga Loa, and then apparently they signed his other son, Hikuleo. He's supposedly gonna be in NXT. So, they got three of his kids.] Yeah, good for them. [And if The Rock's coming back, who do you think [The] Rock is obviously cousins and buddies with? Haku. Loves that guy. So, I could see Haku coming back.] Me too."
There has been no confirmation on Haku potentially joining The Bloodline storyline as of yet. Only time will tell if it turns out to be the case.

Edited by Arsh Das
