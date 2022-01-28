"He's a guy that definitely has his thumb on the pulse" - WWE's Triple H receives massive praise from top AEW star

AEW tag team and former NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, better known as "reDRagon," have praised WWE legend Triple H for his phenomenal work with his vision of NXT.

The former members of "The Undisputed Era" joined the black-and-gold brand in 2017 after wrapping up their work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They quickly joined forces with old friend Adam Cole and reigned supreme over NXT for close to 4 years.

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW I like the slow build to Undisputed Era turning on the Elite & the tension between Kyle & Cole



Bobby Fish is there too. I'm sure he's a lovely fella I like the slow build to Undisputed Era turning on the Elite & the tension between Kyle & ColeBobby Fish is there too. I'm sure he's a lovely fella https://t.co/WnWWF6AK5p

On the latest edition of Talk is Jericho, host Chris Jericho asked the two men what working for the former WWE Champion was like. Kyle O'Reilly had a lot of positive words for The Game.

“He’s a guy that definitely has his thumb on the pulse across the business and I think he’s definitely got a good mind for the business” said O’Reilly.”

Kyle O'Reilly mentioned that working under Triple H in NXT was a learning experience. Despite being in the business for over a decade at that point, O'Reilly still found that he could learn something from the former WWE Champion.

“Just watching the way his brain operates for other people, let alone just us, watching him come up with a finish for this match in particular or this angle and what this heel should do here was like ‘Oh my god, this stuff has been in front of me for so long,’ but I never really got it until I heard someone articulate it that. He’s very, very smart, amazing time working with Hunter, it was really cool," O’Reilly said.

reDRagon will aim to carry on the success they had under Triple H in AEW

After debuting in December 2021, Kyle O'Reilly became the latest man to join forces with the "Super Elite." The faction consists of The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, reDRagon teammate Bobby Fish and leader, Kenny Omega. The Best Bout Machine, however, has been absent since losing his AEW Title to Hangman Page at Full Gear.

Upon his arrival, O'Reilly made an immediate impression by attacking Orange Cassidy, one of Adam Cole's main rivals in AEW. Since then, reDRagon have made it very clear that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Do you agree with O'Reilly's comments regarding Triple H's leadership on NXT? Have you been impressed so far with his run in AEW? Sound off below!

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Talk is Jericho and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quotes from this article.

A popular wrestling star picked Dr. Britt Baker over Charlotte Flair in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

Edited by Genci Papraniku