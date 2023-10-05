WWE sadly has "no real plans" for a former AEW Star - Reports

The WWE creative reportedly has no plans for the Former AEW star and WCW legend's son apart from hyping up vignettes after his recent signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is Brian Pillman Jr., who is the son of late WCW veteran Brian Pillman. Pillman Jr. recently signed with the WWE after his AEW contract expired. Furthermore, the Stamford-based promotion has also shown some vignettes to hype up the young star ahead of his big debut.

Brian Pillman Jr. is reportedly set to make his TV appearance next Tuesday on NXT after spending some time training at the Performance Center. However, the latest report suggests WWE and Triple H may not have any concrete plans for the former AEW star despite hyping up his debut.

Expand Tweet

According to the latest report by Haus of Wrestling, "No real plans for the second-generation star have been discussed beyond his buzzy vignettes."

Well, if the report is to be believed, it begs the question of what would be the likely first program for the 30-year-old star if there really are no actual plans for him.

Another former AEW star is set to make WWE TV debut

While Brian Pillman Jr. is undoubtedly a big signing for the Stamford-based promotion, another blockbuster signing of this year for them happens to be former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Cargill was a big star in All Elite Wrestling and is reportedly deemed to be treated that way in The Titanland as well.

Expand Tweet

The world's biggest wrestling promotion has been hyping up Cargill's debut, and she is reportedly set to debut directly on the main roster. Henceforth, only time will tell when Jade finally appears on TV and what major plans are in store for her.

What do you think the World Wrestling Entertainment has in store for the former All Elite Wrestlers? Sound off in the comments section below.