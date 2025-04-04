WWE SmackDown star sends a 3-word message to AEW's Adam Cole

Adam Cole made his AEW debut a few years back. The 35-year-old was signed to WWE from 2017 to 2021. In the Stamford-based company, he predominantly performed in NXT, where he won the NXT Championship once and was the inaugural NXT North American Champion. Furthermore, he is also a former NXT Tag Team Champion.

Cole is one of the most popular performers in the modern wrestling landscape. Even before his World Wrestling Entertainment stint, he was a well-known figure in Ring of Honor and the independent circuit. The Panama City Playboy has been in the business for the past 17 years and at the upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View, he will celebrate the anniversary of his debut. The former WWE star revealed this amazing news via Instagram. Numerous wrestlers congratulated him on his achievement, including WWE SamackDown star Tommaso Ciampa.

"Happy anniversary, BayBay! 🖤" read the former WWE Tag Team Champion's comment under Cole's post.

Tommaso Ciampa's message to Adam Cole. (Image credits: Cole's Instagram)

Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa have battled in the squared circle several times throughout their careers. However, their most acclaimed match took place in NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020 where Cole defeated Ciampa and retained his NXT Championship.

AEW star Adam Cole has new gear for Dynasty

On the occasion of Adam Cole's 17-year wrestling anniversary, the AEW star uploaded a close-up photograph of his ring gear with his catchphrase "Bay Bay" written on it. This photo caption was heartfelt and emotional. Additionally, he promised that he would become the new TNT Champion at Dynasty 2025 by defeating the champion Daniel Garcia.

"April 6, 2025 is my 17 year wrestling anniversary…and in Philadelphia. Where it all started for me. 17 years filled with the highest highs, and some definite lows. I’ve never felt more ready for Sunday. Garcia…Hunt or be Hunted. #AEWDynasty" read this picture's caption.

If Cole wins at Dynasty, the TNT Championship will be his first-ever title win in All Elite Wrestling.

