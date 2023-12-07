WWE SmackDown Superstar’s wife has 3-word reaction to The Devil’s storyline in AEW

The Devil of AEW and their identity have been one of the main storylines of the promotion. There have not been any major revelations as of now. Former AEW star Big Swole recently gave her reactions to tonight's occurrences.

Tonight, a couple of the Devil's henchmen were set to face Samoa Joe and MJF in tag team action. Joe came out and was gearing up for the match when the henchmen arrived and surrounded him in the ring.

This was a distraction. It was revealed that while they were doing so, MJF had already been taken out backstage before he could enter.

On Twitter, former AEW star and wife of SmackDown Superstar Cedric Alexander, Big Swole, had a simple three-word reaction to the segment. She quoted the iconic TNA faction "Aces and Eights," a heel faction that also wreaked havoc on the promotion.

Looking at how the henchmen operated, this was an accurate reference. The henchmen also wore black jackets with an emblem of the Devil on their backs.

It remains to be seen who the person wearing the mask is, but they have been wreaking havoc from a distance. It remains to be seen what their intentions are, and how far they'll go.

