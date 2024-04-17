WWE split major faction to get “heat” on former United States Champion, according to Dutch Mantell

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell (FKA Zeb Colter) was recently asked about the booking of a former WWE Superstar whom he managed and why they were split up. This would be Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro).

A few years ago, Mantell managed both Castagnoli and Jack Swagger, who were called "The Real Americans." Their gimmick revolved around them being patriotic and good citizens of the United States of America. Eventually, Cesaro moved away and became a Paul Heyman Guy.

During his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran mentioned how WWE decided to split up Cesaro from them to get some heat on him. Mantell then revealed that he wasn't a fan of the decision but did not want to say anything.

"Well, this was when they had nothing to do. They had nothing to do with him. They took him away from me and Jack [Swagger] and put him with Paul Heyman, and I asked why and then said, "Well, to get some heat on him." I didn't say nothing, believe me, because sometimes, knowing too much would get you booted out the door. I wanted to say, 'We can get heat on him now if you had any sense,' but guess what [zips his lips]? I zipped it up and said, 'Hey, we can do something with him right now.'"

He instead suggested a way to book the former United States Champion as having a James Bond-type role in WWE.

"And I said. 'Why don't you do this? Why don't you make him a James Bond character? Like 007?' And he would fit that. I don't know how they would have fitted in, but he would've kinda fit in on that mould. But Jack and Cesaro were just getting their legs underneath them when they pulled us apart." [30:07-31:07]

Following his WWE stint, how has Claudio Castagnoli been doing in AEW?

Claudio Castagnoli has been with AEW for almost two years, following his more than a decade stint with WWE.

The Swiss star is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, one of the top factions in the promotion. They have competed with the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Elite.

Speaking of his singles run, he captured the ROH World Championship and had a reign of around 284 days before being dethroned by Eddie Kingston. He is still the longest-reigning champion in the past four years.

As of now, Claudio has been standing alongside his BCC brethren, who have been undergoing feuds of their own. He has joined hands with Bryan Danielson, who is currently in an ongoing storyline with Will Ospreay and the Don Callis Family.

