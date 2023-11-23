WWE star calls out AEW for copying her nickname during Christian Cage's segment before deleting the post

AEW seems to have once again walked into what could be another kerfuffle with WWE, all thanks to Christian Cage's re-christening of his stable-mates, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. Luchasaurus was named Killswitch, and Nick Wayne was named The Prodigy.

Someone who's been using that particular name for a while took note of that, and no, it's not a music band from the 90s. The person in question is the WWE NXT star Roxanne, who is also known as The Prodigy.

The former NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is pretty public about The Prodigy moniker. She went ahead and made a post about it, which was quickly deleted.

After all, the company that she is signed up with falters when it comes to referencing the Jacksonville-based promotion. Unfortunately, another account grabbed a screenshot, and now the post will remain in infamy forever.

The weird coincidence that now binds AEW and the music world is that Tony Khan has at least two wrestlers who share names with musicians. The iconic Sting shares it with the equally iconic Phil Collins. Captain Charisma has now added The Prodigy to the list of music band-inspired names on the roster. And also coincidentally, both Sting and The Prodigy are part of the feud that caused all this.

Is Shayna Wayne headed to AEW?

While everyone's discussing names and nicknames, TK might have added another female name to the roster - Shayna Wayne, mother of Nick Wayne. Shayna made her first appearance at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in 2023, at the '2 out of 3 falls' match for the TNT Championship between Christian Cage and Darby Allin.

The New People's Champion has been referencing Wayne's dad for a while now. All of it finally led to Shayna interfering during a quintessential Cage promo on Dynamite, where he rechristened Luchasaurus and Wayne.

Nick Wayne's mother was the victim of a mistimed Cage move and was about to get a vicious chair shot by the newly renamed Killswitch, but Adam Copeland came in to save the day, leaving a path for Shayna to get into the AEW ring open.

What do you Shayna Wayne will compete in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.