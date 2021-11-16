WWE star spotted with CM Punk in throwback video

In a throwback video, WWE star Cora Jade is seen having a meltdown after meeting her role model CM Punk. It's always great to see someone meeting their role model face to face as it's always a dream for everyone to have that moment.

No one can deny the impact that AEW star CM Punk has created in the wrestling industry. The former WWE superstar is still being considered as a shining example for young rising stars.

The love wrestling fans have for Punk is unconditional and it was evident when The Voice of the Voiceless made his iconic return to wrestling after seven years by signing for the hot and happening AEW.

Recently, a Reddit user posted a throwback video of CM Punk doing a meet and greet event for his former company WWE. The video featured a young Cora Jade who was just a kid with a dream to wrestle for WWE back then. In the video, the NXT star is seen breaking down after meeting her role model CM Punk face to face.

Punk, who was being pleasant as always, asked Jade not to cry. Jade was accompanied by her father and he went on to thank Punk for inspiring his daughter.

"Thanks for being a good role model man. She really likes that straight edge stuff. It really helps me out a lot knowing that. you know what I mean. She looks up to somebody like you and it really carries over into school in being a strong person." said Cora Jade's dad.

CM Punk defeats Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear

AEW star CM Punk had to face Eddie Kingston, one of the toughest opponents to step into the ring since his AEW debut. There was enormous hype around this match as the duo hadn't even faced each other once before their match at Full Gear.

The match ended with The Voice of the Voiceless picking up the win against the Mad King in a gruesome match.

Punk pulled off his iconic finisher, GTS, to pin Eddie.

After the match, Punk decided to acknowledge his opponent by shaking his hand. However, Kingston refused to shake hands with Punk and left the ring.

