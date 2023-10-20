WWE star reacts after reuniting with group featuring Adam Cole during the AEW star's injury hiatus

WWE's The New Day member acknowledged former NXT Champion and current AEW star, Adam Cole and his other gaming buddies in a heartfelt manner.

The New Day member in question is Xavier Woods. It is well known that Woods loves video games and also has a YouTube channel named "UpUpDownDown." Furthermore, Xavier also has many wrestler friends who also love gaming.

Meanwhile, one of Woods' gaming buddies, the former NXT Champion and current AEW star Adam Cole, acknowledged Xavier, Claudio Castagnoli, and former WWE star Tyler Breeze. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of Da Party:

"#DaPartyForever."

Taking notice of the tweet, The New Day member Xavier Woods also reacted to it by giving a shout-out to all of his buddies. Here is how he reacted:

"It's always good to catch up with #DaParty."

Expand Tweet

Former WWE NXT Champion described the origins of DaParty

Former WWE star Adam Cole also opened up on how the gaming group with Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) came into existence while talking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful:

“So, it was right around when the pandemic started and, you know, I was friends or friendly with Cesaro, Breeze, Woods, but those guys were doing content consistently with UpUpDownDown. I’d only been there sporadically. Then they had made the decision, ‘Hey, we want to start doing more content since we can’t provide as much content with the pandemic starting and we want to do Uno. We need a fourth guy,’ and they all had a meeting."

Cole further revealed:

"I guess, and were like, ‘Who could be the fourth dude?’ They were like, ‘Well, Adam Cole really likes video games and Adam Cole seems like a cool dude. Let’s ask him and honestly, if it doesn’t work, we don’t like it, we don’t have chemistry with him, then we’ll just look for somebody else.’ So, I was kinda on trial in the beginning. Which I didn’t even know. But, literally halfway through the first episode they knew, I knew. It was like we’d been doing it forever.”

Meanwhile, Adam Cole is out of action, and he underwent surgery, but he continues to put out gaming content. Henceforth, only time will tell when he will be back in the squared circle after recovering fully.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches