WWE star Sheamus reflects on association with current AEW talent: “He was unbelievable to work with”

Sheamus recently reflected on some iconic moments from a few years ago that he shared in WWE with a popular AEW name. He gave the latter full credit and praise for these.

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) was an star who spent more than a decade with the Stamford-based promotion. Although he never won a world title, he had multiple singles and tag team title reigns. He has been associated with several top names in the business, including The Celtic Warrior. The pair were known as The Bar and were a duo from 2016 to 2019.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Sheamus was asked about the memorable ending to the match at Roadblock 2016, which saw The Bar end The New Day's 483-day reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions. This was done using a fake tag tactic. He mentioned that it was all Claudio's idea, and he also brought up how the AEW star brought back his passion for wrestling.

"That was Cesaro, that was 100% Claudio Castagnoli. That’s his mind. Still one of the greatest. I was like, 'Man, you want my fat a** to jump onto Kofi?' But it was unbelievable. That was just Claudio, man. He was unbelievable to work with. He’s one of the reasons why, you know, at that stage of my career, he just totally like, you know, reinvigorated me, brought my passion back to where it should be.

He mentioned how the idea was so creative, and he also revealed an interesting nickname that the WWE locker room had for the Swiss Cyborg.

"But yeah, that was unbelievable, man, because we were trying so hard to win those titles and obviously we won them but the fake tag was an incredible finish, unbelievable. So creative. That’s Tony, though. That’s 'Big D**k Tony.' That’s what everyone calls him, by the way, in the locker room. 'Big D**k Tony.'" [10:00-10:57]

Claudio Castagnoli recently responded to Sheamus saying he brought back his passion for wrestling

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this month, Sheamus spoke about The Bar once more, and again, had great praise for his former tag team partner. He looked back at the buildup to them becoming a duo and mentioned how this too played a part in him getting back his love for wrestling.

Claudio Castagnoli responded to a user on X/Twitter who reported on this. He posted a simple GIF of The Bar, and it seems that he, too, shared the same sentiments.

Despite both men working in rival companies now, Sheamus and Claudio have always acknowledged their past partnership as one of the best moments of their careers. It remains to be seen whether they can have a reunion of sorts before their careers come to an end in the future.

