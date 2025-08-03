WWE star surprisingly namedrops Tony Khan's promotion following SummerSlam Night 1

A former WWE World Champion namedropped one of Tony Khan's promotions after Night One of the SummerSlam 2025 PLE. The mention was made when the star was talking about a major rivalry.WWE star Big E namedropped Tony Khan's promotion. The former World Champion has been regularly appearing on the pre-shows and post-shows of the PLEs for a long time, despite being injured. He was present at the SummerSlam Night 1 post-show, where he talked about the surprising ending of the PLE.For those unaware, the show ended with Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and winning the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, just after the latter himself had won. While talking about the history between Rollins and Punk, Big E mentioned ROH, which Tony Khan currently owns. Both Seth and Punk wrestled in the Ring of Honor during the initial stages of their career.Although Rollins and Punk were not on the ROH roster at the same time, their history is tied to the promotion. In 2022, Tony Khan announced that he had acquired the Ring of Honor while already being the President and owner of All Elite Wrestling.Fans on the internet have been going wild over Big E's name-dropping ROH on WWE programming.