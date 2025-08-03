  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • WWE star surprisingly namedrops Tony Khan's promotion following SummerSlam Night 1

WWE star surprisingly namedrops Tony Khan's promotion following SummerSlam Night 1

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 03, 2025 03:16 GMT
WWE Tony Khan
Tony Khan's promotion mentioned in WWE (Source-WWE.com and AEW on YouTube)

A former WWE World Champion namedropped one of Tony Khan's promotions after Night One of the SummerSlam 2025 PLE. The mention was made when the star was talking about a major rivalry.

Ad

WWE star Big E namedropped Tony Khan's promotion. The former World Champion has been regularly appearing on the pre-shows and post-shows of the PLEs for a long time, despite being injured. He was present at the SummerSlam Night 1 post-show, where he talked about the surprising ending of the PLE.

For those unaware, the show ended with Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and winning the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, just after the latter himself had won. While talking about the history between Rollins and Punk, Big E mentioned ROH, which Tony Khan currently owns. Both Seth and Punk wrestled in the Ring of Honor during the initial stages of their career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Although Rollins and Punk were not on the ROH roster at the same time, their history is tied to the promotion. In 2022, Tony Khan announced that he had acquired the Ring of Honor while already being the President and owner of All Elite Wrestling.

Fans on the internet have been going wild over Big E's name-dropping ROH on WWE programming.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications