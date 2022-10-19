WWE stars and other wrestlers react to Hangman Page's terrifying injury on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page suffered a brutal injury on this week's edition of Dynamite. Superstars from various promotions, including WWE, took to social media to send their best wishes to Page.

The former AEW World Champion was on the receiving end of a lariat from Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynamite, which forced the referee to call off the match. The former world champion was then stretchered out and was reportedly taken to a local hospital for examinations.

Following Hangman's injury, several wrestlers took to social media to send their thoughts. Former WWE Champions Big E and Mick Foley were among the many to send messages to Page. Former WWE stars Matt Hardy and Bully Ray also showed their support for the AEW star.

Whereas AEW star MJF broke character to send his best wishes to his colleague.

Check out the Twitter reactions from the superstars:

Hangman Page challenged for the AEW World Championship in a first-time match on Dynamite

The Anxious Millenial Cowboy and Jon Moxley have been with AEW since the initial days of the promotion. However, the two men never crossed paths in a singles match until the latest episode of Dynamite.

Page, who won a Battle Royal, challenged for Moxley's world title, which he captured at Dynamite: Grand Slam by beating Bryan Danielson.

Unfortunately, for Page, he was unable to win the title he lost at Double or Nothing to CM Punk. The Anxious Millenial Cowboy previously won the title by dethroning Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021.

While AEW officials are yet to provide a word on Hangman Page's injury, fans will hope that the former world champion will return to action soon.

Meanwhile, following the abrupt ending to Page vs. Moxley, MJF teased cashing in his poker chip that he won at All Out in the Casino Battle Royal. Surprisingly, The Salt of the Earth claimed that he wants to face Moxley at his best and laid out the challenge of facing the world champion at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

MJF and Moxley are now expected to collide in the main event of AEW's final pay-per-view of the year.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to wish Hangman Page a speedy recovery.

