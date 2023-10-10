WWE is subtly trying to get major AEW stars to jump ship, explains Eric Bischoff

Last year, at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when he returned to WWE after six years. While many superstars from the Stamford-based company had earlier jumped ship to AEW, The American Nightmare became the first one to go against the flow. On his return to World Wrestling Entertainment, Rhodes became the top babyface in the company and headlined this year's Show of Shows against Roman Reigns.

One of AEW's homegrown talent, Jade Cargill, recently signed with the World Wrestling Entertainment. Cargill is already grabbing headlines and receiving star-like treatment without making an in-ring debut.

During the recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the treatment received by the AEW stars going to WWE and said it gives them a subtle message that moving to the Stamford-based company would take their career to the next level.

The Hall of Famer also said that not all stars in All Elite Wrestling have the potential to make it to the Stamford-based company.

"The subtle message, whether it's intentional or not, is: 'Going to WWE is a step up. Going to AEW is a step down.' It just is what it is. First of all, who does that message land on the most? Who is most affected by that message in AEW? Guys like MJF. Not everybody that's in AEW has the potential of ever seeing me inside of a WWE arena unless they buy a ticket to go watch," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Fightful]

Bischoff also named the AEW stars he thinks stand to gain if they move to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Some. MJF being one of them. There are probably others. Sammy Guevara, perhaps. Ricky Starks, perhaps. There may be others, but of the 178 people on that roster, you're talking about a handful of people that really had the potential of going there," Bischoff said. [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles

The unlikely duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso recently challenged Finn Balor and Damien Priest (The Judgment Day) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at the Fastlane Premium Live Event on October 7, 2023.

After a wild and chaotic match that saw interferences from Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, Rhodes and Uso prevailed and became the new Tag team Champions.

During the closing moments of the match, McDonagh accidentally hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, which factored in their loss. It remains to be seen how The Judgment Day reacts to their title loss.