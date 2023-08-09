WWE SummerSlam 2023 crushes AEW Collision in ratings

AEW Collision's ratings for its most recent episode took a nosedive from the week before. With all the buzz that went on this past weekend, the show's viewership numbers were expected to plummet.

For its July 29th installment, Collision hit 739,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The numbers in both areas were the second highest in the show's history, losing only to AEW Collision's debut episode on June 17th.

On Twitter, Dave Meltzer provided an update regarding the numbers Collision put up for the week. They dropped down to 417,000 viewers, with a 0.13 rating in the key demo. These numbers were heavily influenced by competing with major events such as WWE SummerSlam and UFC Fight Night, which were scheduled for the same day in the same time slot.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Collision fell to 417K/0.13 going head-to-head with SummerSlam and UFC. UFC did a strong 0.38.

Recap of this week's AEW Collision main event

For Collision's main event this week, CM Punk defended his "real" AEW World Championship against "Absolute" Ricky Starks, and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat served as the guest referee for the match.

This was Punk's third straight match sharing the ring with Starks, and this time he was finally successful. He beat Starks via a roll-up pin to hold onto his title, much to the shock of The Absolute One.

Starks let his frustrations run loose as he launched a blindside attack on both Punk and the WWE Hall of Famer. He was not finished as he launched an assault on Steamboat in the middle of the ring, going as far as attacking him with a belt.

Despite some bumps in the road, Collision has been doing very well as of late. Previously, it was discussed whether having a Saturday show would be an issue due to competition in viewership from other shows in the same time slot. Despite this, the show has been doing a decent job on the days that they have all the spotlight.

What are your reactions to AEW Collision's ratings as of late? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here