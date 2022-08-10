WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes pictured with two AEW stars amid his current injury 

WWE star Cody Rhodes was recently spotted at Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's wedding.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Conti was asked if Rhodes was invited to the wedding. To which, she responded by sharing a photo of The American Nightmare alongside his former colleagues.

Numerous AEW stars, including Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks, were present at the wedding. AEW President Tony Khan was also seen present, having a great time.

Rhodes' current WWE colleague Nikki A.S.H was the bridesmade for Conti.

Check out this photo of Rhodes alongside Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara at their wedding:

The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to WWE at this year's WrestleMania. The American Nightmare is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle injury that he suffered prior to his Hell in a Cell clash against Seth Rollins.

AEW's Max Caster recently spoke about the advice he received from Cody Rhodes

AEW star Max Caster is one of the hottest rising superstars in modern day professional wrestling.

In a recent interview with All Hip Hop TV, The Acclaimed member discussed how Cody Rhodes suggested that he 'be edgy' with his on-screen character.

Caster said:

“From the start, Tony was like, ‘Oh, you’re a rapper? Keep rapping.’ I go, ‘Okay, great. And then we did the first [rap], and I got a little bit of feedback from Cody Rhodes, and he said, ‘Be edgy,’ and I said, ‘Okay, great. I’ll do that,’”

While The Acclaimed continues to perform at the top level in AEW, it remains to be seen when Rhodes himself will make his return following his recovery.

Since returning to WWE, he has mostly feuded with Seth Rollins and the two have crossed paths on three major occasions with Rhodes going 3-0 over the former World Champion.

