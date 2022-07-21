WWE Superstar Kevin Owens blasts a fan asking him to be a heel like top AEW star

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently had an expletive response to a Twitter user who seemingly downplayed him next to one of the finest heels in the business.

The Prizefighter shared a photo of himself alongside Rey Mysterio earlier today, expressing his respect for the legend. However, this prompted a scathing reply from a fan, bashing the WWE star for breaking kayfabe. The user went on to cite MJF as a superior heel, who is renowned for always being in character.

The criticism seemingly sent Owens into a fit of rage, as he sent an angry reply to the fan with a single expletive.

"B*tch."

After his highly controversial pipebomb promo, MJF has been absent from AEW's programming. Furthermore, the young star's merchandise has been removed from the promotion's online store.

While it is unclear whether The Salt of the Earth will make a return to Tony Khan's company, there is no denying that he is one of the best heels in the industry today.

Fans were very supportive of the WWE star's response

While Kevin Owens had a less-than-flowery reply to being put down by the MJF comparison, he was backed by a majority of his fans on Twitter.

Multiple fans came out in support of The Prizefighter after his fiery response to the aforementioned critic.

One comment jokingly pointed out the colorful language used by the WWE star.

Patrick M. @pdmcinnis14 @FightOwensFight I got a picture of Jesus in my wallet, and you're gonna use language like that?!

Owens recently returned to Monday night RAW after a brief absence from the company's programming. He was previously embroiled in a heated feud with Elias' younger brother Ezekiel.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Friedman will make a comeback to the squared circle amidst alleged contract issues with All Elite Wrestling.

