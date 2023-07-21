WWE Superstar LA Knight reacts to having his name chanted at AEW Dynamite 

LA Knight debuted in NXT in 2021, a year later he debuted on the WWE main roster under the name Max Dupri. During his time as Dupri, he did not get involved in any in-ring competition and was only used as the manager of Maximum Male Models.

In October 2022, Max Dupri broke off from the team and reverted his name to LA Knight. As a heel, he then went on to feud with the likes of Ricochet and Bray Wyatt. Although Knight's booking through his main roster run has been average at best, he has gotten over organically with the crowd based on his character work and charisma.

Recently, a video of AEW Dynamite surfaced on the internet with fans chanting Knight's name with the title 'LA Knight is so over even he's getting chants at AEW events'. The Megastar re-shared the video on his Instagram.

From a booking perspective, Knight has not achieved much during his main roster run. The 40-year-old superstar does not have a championship under his resume and was not even featured at WrestleMania 39. Despite that, fans have poured their love and respect into the star, and it's high time WWE does the same and gives Knight a run with a title.

LA Knight was a favorite to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Given how over Knight has been with the WWE fans, most were rooting for him to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match held during the MITB PLE in the UK. A victory would have ensured a future title shot on his terms.

However, it did not happen, as Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank Contract at the event.

With the popularity of The Megastar skyrocketing with each passing day, WWE still has time in its hands and should soon give Knight the run that he deserves.

Do you think LA Knight deserves a title run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!