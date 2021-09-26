“These people don’t even know how good you are” – WWE Superstar thanks Ruby Soho for being a pillar of support

WWE superstar Liv Morgan recently appeared in the latest episode of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and opened up about how her former partner and AEW superstar Ruby Soho was a pillar of support for her.

Ruby Soho, who was known as Ruby Riott in WWE, formed a formidable team with Liv Morgan. The duo was known as the Riott Squad and was considered a future tag team champion. But the Riott Squad couldn't live up to expectations, which disappointed the fans. WWE then released Ruby in June 2021, which paved the way for her to make a move to the hot and happening AEW.

Morgan, who is still in WWE, is working for the SmackDown brand and is currently in a rivalry with Carmella. In a recent interaction with Robbie Fox, Morgan revealed that Ruby Soho is her pillar of strength. She added Ruby would always have her back by giving her great confidence every single week.

"Ruby, throughout my friendship with her – everyone has self-doubts, right? Everyone has moments where they just don't feel their best; and I feel like the constant theme with me was, like, maybe I don't feel good enough, maybe I secretly don't feel good enough and Ruby would always be like, “Dude, you don't even know how good you are. These people don't even know how good you are.” Then she would justd be so supportive. I feel like still now, I have moments where I’m lacking some confidence or self-esteem and I just talk to Ruby. She’ll just give me that confirmation, that validation that I'm not even looking for, but just hearing it from her, it just puts me at ease. I just believe in her so much. She’s been so supportive every single week." said Liv Morgan.

Ruby Soho says that she never built a relationship with Vince McMahon

Ruby was released by WWE recently and, in a recent interview, she admitted that she had no clue why WWE released her. She added that she never built a relationship with her WWE boss Vince McMahon.

"We didn’t speak very often. I’d see him after matches and stuff. We didn’t really talk, he was always so busy...I think I spoke to him in his office probably in four years, twice? said Ruby Soho.

It's great to see wrestlers giving moral support and confidence to fellow workers. During these tough times, it's great to spread love to the ones we love and these quotes from Liv Morgan just give a great example of how some kind words from one friend can make a great difference.

