"Time flies man" - Kyle O'Reilly shares major throwback photos of his match against former WWE Superstar

WWE was once the home of former NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly. Since then, the star has broken into AEW and realigned himself with Adam Cole. In a recent tweet, the star shared some throwback images of him and former WWE Superstar KUSHIDA.

While the AEW star stepped into the ring with KUSHIDA on many occasions in WWE, the two came face-to-face way before then. The two athletes first clashed all the way back in 2014 during NJPW G1 Climax 24 in a tag team match.

O'Reilly shared a fan's throwback to the two stars battling it out at NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors XXII.

"That was a wild afternoon. Time flies man." - Kyle O'Reilly Tweeted.

KUSHIDA would also eventually depart from NXT on April 18, 2022, after his contract expired. Perhaps the two former foes could reunite in the ring at AEW? With the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event just around the corner, fans of the two stars could see them continue their feud in All Elite Wrestling.

Need to catch up with AEW Rampage? Check out the results via this link.

Jim Cornette believes that Kyle O'Reilly could be even bigger in AEW than he ever was in WWE

In Episode 246 of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former wrestling manager questioned why O'Reilly's potential wasn't utilized optimally.

"He's got so much potential. I'm scared about the booking because you never know when he'll be turned into a complete f**ing moron too like most of the rest of them. But, Kyle has tremendous potential, he can be on top here in this company," Cornette said. (3:30 - 4:01)

Kyle O'Reilly came shockingly close to making it into the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, signaling that there could be big plans for the star. His previous win over Darby Allin was also well received by fans.

Based on his recent booking, those who share Jim Cornette's opinion might just get a delightful surprise. However, fans will have to stay tuned to AEW Dynamite to see where his story goes next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far