WWE Superstar Mia Yim shares a heartfelt message for AEW star Keith Lee on his birthday

AEW star Keith Lee's birthday has prompted his wife, WWE Superstar Mia Yim, to send him an emotional message.

While the two stars are currently in different promotions, they were both a part of the WWE roster at one time. The Limitless one and his then-girlfriend were released from their contracts in November 2021, much to the shock of fans.

During their period of inactivity as wrestlers, Lee and Yim were married in a small private ceremony in February this year. While Mia Yim has since been recruited back into her previous company, Keith Lee joined Swerve Strickland to form Swerve in our Glory in AEW.

Mia Yim recently took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with her husband Keith Lee, as she wished him a happy birthday:

"Happy birthday to my best friend, my love @RealKeithLee. You changed my life for the better, supported me, and stood by my side. I love you 💙 📸Jacob Robertson"

You can check out the full tweet here:

The HBIC @MiaYim



Keith Lee is currently embroiled in a storyline with the Acclaimed in AEW

While Mia Yim recently made her return to WWE by attacking Rhea Ripley and aligning with the O.C., her husband is involved in a conflict with his own partner in AEW.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland's partnership seems to be on thin ice at the moment, as Swerve has been displaying increasing heel tendencies as of late. He also kidnapped Billy Gunn recently in order to torture him, reigniting their feud with the Acclaimed who had beaten them for the Tag Team Titles at Grand Slam.

Keith Lee does not approve of his partner's actions for the time being. However, only time will tell if this will result in their team breaking up or Lee turning heel in the coming weeks.

