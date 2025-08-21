WWE Superstar Rey Fenix sends a message to major AEW name

A popular AEW star received a message from the current WWE Superstar, Rey Fenix, on social media. The star recalled his first match against Fenix, which caught the Luchador's attention.Rey Fenix reacted to a post by the major AEW name, Brian Cage. Fenix was signed with All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2024, but decided to jump ship to WWE earlier this year once his contract was up. The 34-year-old star is currently wrestling on SmackDown and is a part of the tag team with Andrade.Meanwhile, Brian Cage took to the X social media platform to share a clip of his first match with Rey Fenix from 2018 during their time in TNA (fka Impact Wrestling) at the 'Redefined' event. He also wrote the following in the caption:&quot;First time I faced @ReyFenixMx&quot;Interestingly, Fenix took notice of the above post by Brian Cage and replied to it with the fire emojis:🔥🔥REY FENIX WWE @ReyFenixMxLINK@briancagegmsi 🔥🔥Brian Cage continued the thread by replying to the above comment, saying, &quot;You know it buddy.&quot;WWE Superstar wants a dream match with Rey FenixBefore Rey Fenix made his move to the WWE, his brother Penta El Zero Miedo also jumped ship from AEW and was having a great run on RAW. However, the Luchabros have yet to be reunited in the Stamford-based promotion.While speaking in a YouTube video posted officially by WWE two months ago, Penta revealed that his dream match is Mask vs. Mask against his own brother, Rey Fenix:&quot;My dream match is Mask vs. Mask—Penta vs. Rey Fenix. [Not with anybody else], I prefer vs. my brother in a real match with blood, with violence, with everything there, [and] with all passion in the ring. To be honest, if one day Penta loses the mask, it’s [the] finish of my career,&quot; Penta said.Penta also declared that his career will be finished once he loses his mask. Only time will tell what's next for Penta and Rey Fenix in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.