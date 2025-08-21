  • home icon
  WWE Superstar Rey Fenix sends a message to major AEW name

WWE Superstar Rey Fenix sends a message to major AEW name

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 21, 2025 09:03 GMT
WWE AEW
WWE's Rey Fenix replies to AEW star (Source-Fenix on X and allelitewrestling.com)

A popular AEW star received a message from the current WWE Superstar, Rey Fenix, on social media. The star recalled his first match against Fenix, which caught the Luchador's attention.

Rey Fenix reacted to a post by the major AEW name, Brian Cage. Fenix was signed with All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2024, but decided to jump ship to WWE earlier this year once his contract was up. The 34-year-old star is currently wrestling on SmackDown and is a part of the tag team with Andrade.

Meanwhile, Brian Cage took to the X social media platform to share a clip of his first match with Rey Fenix from 2018 during their time in TNA (fka Impact Wrestling) at the 'Redefined' event. He also wrote the following in the caption:

"First time I faced @ReyFenixMx"

Interestingly, Fenix took notice of the above post by Brian Cage and replied to it with the fire emojis:

🔥🔥

Brian Cage continued the thread by replying to the above comment, saying, "You know it buddy."

WWE Superstar wants a dream match with Rey Fenix

Before Rey Fenix made his move to the WWE, his brother Penta El Zero Miedo also jumped ship from AEW and was having a great run on RAW. However, the Luchabros have yet to be reunited in the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking in a YouTube video posted officially by WWE two months ago, Penta revealed that his dream match is Mask vs. Mask against his own brother, Rey Fenix:

"My dream match is Mask vs. Mask—Penta vs. Rey Fenix. [Not with anybody else], I prefer vs. my brother in a real match with blood, with violence, with everything there, [and] with all passion in the ring. To be honest, if one day Penta loses the mask, it’s [the] finish of my career," Penta said.
Penta also declared that his career will be finished once he loses his mask. Only time will tell what's next for Penta and Rey Fenix in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
