WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's Mother's Day post gets a cheesy reaction from her boyfriend

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley seems to have no end to all the attention she gets online, including her boyfriend. AEW star Buddy Matthews commented on yet another one of his girlfriend's posts.

Buddy and Rhea have been publically dating since 2022, and despite being in different promotions and Ripley being involved in a storyline with Dominik in WWE, the two seem to be happily in love. Outside of the few kayfabe posts by Rhea, the star often posts and comments about Buddy Matthews as well.

In response to Rhea Ripley's recent Instagram post where she wished all mothers a "Happy Mami’s Day" alongside a selfie, Buddy Matthews added to the conversation with a cheesy drooling emoji.

Matthews never misses an opportunity to comment on Ripley's posts.

Ripley recently commented on her struggles during the Global Pandemic and the empty arenas she had to compete in during that time. According to the star, this resulted in her becoming confused about the direction of her character in WWE before joining The Judgment Day.

The WWE Superstar has also made a few cheesy remarks on Buddy Matthews' posts in the past

Matthews and Ripley often comment on each other's posts, which has allowed many fans to keep up with their relationship. Both stars furiously train and are amongst the fittest in their respective promotions.

Buddy Matthews took to Instagram to share a clip of his back workout routine, and Rhea Ripley quickly commented on the post. The Nightmare jokingly urged her boyfriend to keep up, revealing that the two have a friendly rivalry in their relationship.

"Keep up beef cake," Ripley commented.

Check out a screenshot of Ripley's response.

Many fans continue to clamor for the two to join forces in either AEW or WWE, but at this stage, both The House of Black and Judgment Day members seem to be very successful in their respective companies. Could the couple unite in the future? Unfortunately for fans, they'll simply have to wait and see.

