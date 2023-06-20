WWE Superstar's wife takes a shot at his booking during RAW

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander's wife and former AEW star Big Swole recently voiced her opinion on Cedric's booking on RAW.

On the latest edition of RAW Cedric and Shelton Benjamin faced off against Indus Sher. The match was over in a flash, with the Indus Sher emerging victorious after Veer Mahaan executed a powerful freight train crossbody on Benjamin. While the outcome left fans stunned, Big Swole's reaction shed light on a larger issue she saw with WWE's creative direction.

Former AEW star Big Swole took to Twitter to express her disappointment. She stated that Cedric and Shelton truly deserved more and that The Hurt Business should've made a comeback.

"Ced and Shelton truly deserve and have earned more. The Hurt Business should’ve been back. Lord," Swole tweeted.

The Hurt Business comprised MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin and was one of the most popular factions in WWE. Their dominance in the ThunderDome era captivated fans, and rumors of a reunion had been circulating earlier this year.

However, WWE failed to materialize those hints, leaving fans longing for the return of The Hurt Business. Additionally, the potential return of the stable would undoubtedly be a thrilling moment for fans who appreciated the faction's dominance.

MVP on his time with popular WWE faction The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business made a significant impact during its time together, helping elevate Cedric Alexander's career alongside veterans Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MVP considers it the highlight of his career as an on-screen manager.

In an interview with WrestleZone, MVP reflected on his time in the faction. Their bond extends across multiple companies and countries for over a decade.

"The Hurt Business obviously is very, very special because Shelton Benjamin is a true friend of mine. We’ve been friends. We live less than five minutes from each other. Bobby Lashley is the same. The three of us have been friends across different companies, across different countries for well over a decade. So, our relationship is organic."

"Cedric Alexander had a relationship with Shelton from their time in Ring of Honor together. So, when Shelton said, ‘I vouch for this guy,’ that’s all I needed to hear. Then Cedric and I developed a wonderful relationship."

While the faction may have disbanded, their time together will be remembered as a standout period for each member involved.

