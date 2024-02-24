WWE Superstar’s wife has a two-word reaction to his new look on SmackDown

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, the latest segment of a rising WWE tag team was showcased. The wife of one of the WWE Superstars had a hilarious reaction to this. This would be Big Swole reacting to her husband Cedric Alexander's latest appearance.

Swole is a former AEW star who was part of the promotion during its first few years. She has since then stepped away from the ring, but has been supportive of her husband, who is still with the Stamford-based promotion.

The segment featured the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and his tag team partner, Ashante Adonis, preparing their outfits. Adonis had already come up with a look, but Alexander did not have one just yet, and the two were trying on various outfits in hopes of finding the best one. This ended taking up several hours seemingly.

After some time, Cedric came out with a flamboyant, all black attire and this was finally approved by Ashante Adonis. However, the former wasn't feeling it, and they went back to the closet to check out some more looks.

On Twitter, Big Swole seemed to enjoy what she was seeing, and she had a hilarious reaction to the outfit her husband had on.

It remains to be seen what outfit they'll end up in when they make their TV appearance as a tag team finally.

