WWE Superstar wins first singles match on RAW since beating AEW's PAC six years ago

After around six years of suffering straight losses in his singles career, WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa finally scored a win on tonight's episode of RAW against The Miz.

His last singles win was when he captured his first WWE title by winning the Cruiserweight Championship against now-AEW star PAC. At the time, he was affiliated with Titus Worldwide who stood against him as he challenged for the title on an episode of RAW back in August 2017.

This would sadly be the start of a series of losses for the Japanese star. He would lose the title a few days later at SummerSlam to PAC and would never regain the title. Since then, the only title he's held was when he joined the 24/7 Championship fiasco in 2019.

Expand Tweet

Akira Tozawa happily celebrated his win tonight, which came at the expense of The Miz. While the A-Lister was talking to the referee, LA Knight took advantage to blindside him, adding insult to injury.

Tonight's win could be the start of better things for the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Beating The Miz of all other superstars would be a huge confidence boost and hopefully a step in the right direction.

What are your reactions to Akira Tozawa finally winning a singles match on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot