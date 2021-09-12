WWE Superstar Xavier Woods spotted with top AEW star

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods was recently spotted with AEW's Lance Archer. Taking to Twitter, the AEW star shared an image of himself with Woods and also had quite the caption in store for the image.

The Murderhawk Monster recently caught up with Woods and in his latest tweet, he also mentioned that it was good to catch up with his "lil brother."

Here's the tweet from Lance Archer, as he and WWE star Xavier Woods recently caught up with each other:

Its a NEW Da…. (Record scratch) EVVVVVVERRRRYYYY BODY DIESSSSSSSSSS! Good seeing my lil brother in Atl! pic.twitter.com/E4buoYP6r8 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 12, 2021

In response to the image, Woods also commented with a GIF, one that Lance Archer further responded to.

That’s almost exactly what happened! LoL. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 12, 2021

Archer is currently at the top of his game in AEW. He has established his place as one of the most dynamic big men in all of professional wrestling through his recent work with the company.

After he departed from WWE, Archer mostly started working in Japan for promotions including Pro Wrestling NOAH and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During his time in Japan, Archer joined Suzuki Gun and formed the Killer Elite Squad with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Together, the duo became the primary tag team of Suzuki Gun. However, after Smith Jr's departure, Archer broke away as a tag team wrestler and started focusing on his career as a singles superstar.

In NJPW, Archer's single run saw him win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion eventually made his way back into the US and joined AEW where he is currently set to bring Suzuki Gun to Dynamite, alongside the faction's leader Minoru Suzuki.

The legend @suzuki_D_minoru + his protege & longtime partner #LanceArcher were both furious about preferential hometown treatment @JonMoxley received last night at #AEWDynamite! We’ll hear from Suzuki-gun NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, where they’ll issue a new challenge to Mox! pic.twitter.com/vJKlMKSpGh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Xavier Woods is still currently going strong as a member of The New Day

Despite not working together as a trio with Big E, The New Day is still regarded as one of the best factions in WWE history. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are currently working on Monday Night RAW, whereas Big E is part of the SmackDown roster.

Together with The New Day, Woods has achieved an incredible amount of success. He is a seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion and has won the RAW Tag Team titles four different times.

What do you make of the interaction between Lance Archer and Xavier Woods? Would you like to see them perform in the same promotion in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below!

