WWE Universe accuses Logan Paul of stealing 32-year-old AEW star's moves at Crown Jewel 2023

Logan Paul's in-ring skills have impressed fans and veterans alike since his debut at WWE WrestleMania 38. However, fans have accused that he's been using moves that are strikingly similar to a top AEW star.

Since his debut, The Maverick has quickly risen to the top of WWE, facing stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Ricochet. While his wrestling skills have earned praise from both fans and veterans, fans have also noticed him using some moves that are similar to those of Hangman Page.

Hangman Page was known for using the Buckshot Lariat and Avalanche Fallaway Slam in his matches, which helped him win top matches against Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. During the match, fans quickly noticed Paul using moves like the "Buckshot Lariat" and the "Avalanche Fallaway Slam," accusing him of stealing moves from the AEW star.

On Twitter, fans expressed their opinions on Paul's move set, with many stating that he has been watching AEW closely. Some have even gone so far as to call him a "Hangman Page fan."

Check out the reactions below:

Fans react to Logan Paul's match

Triple H shared his thoughts on Logan Paul's victory against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

After the thrilling match for the United States Championship, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared his thoughts on Logan Paul's victory.

The Game took to Twitter, stating The Maverick had just eight matches for the promotion and was already holding championship gold.

"Just 8 matches into his career, @LoganPaul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment... and now, he’s got the hardware to prove it. Congratulations to your new U.S. Champion, “The Maverick” Logan Paul," he tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Paul will give Rey Mysterio a rematch at the next premium live event, Survivor Series.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's matches? Sound in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here