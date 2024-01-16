WWE Universe can’t believe 27-year-old rising star is one of the favourites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is the platform that manages to surprise wrestling fans around the world. Fans have seen it all over the years, from surprising returns to shocking wins.

One of the surprising things heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble is the presence of a peculiar name that is +1000 to win, according to the betting masters. That name is none other than 27-year-old star MJF.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fan reaction 1

BetOnline placed MJF on the list of names expected to win the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Salt of the Earth has not been seen in the ring ever since he lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View. After seeing this post, fans were quick to speculate on how MJF's entry into the Stamford-based company would be.

Fan reaction 2

One fan said that if MJF does indeed show up at the 2024 Royal Rumble, then he will attempt his famous Kangaroo Kick. Other fans stated that if The Salt of the Earth showed up, he would emerge as the winner and shock the fans.

Ethan Page praised MJF amid WWE rumors

AEW star Ethan Page is no stranger to MJF and has recently heaped praise on the former World Champion as the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 approaches.

Page was a guest on The Bragman Breakdown podcast when he gave his opinion on how MJF has been so far in his wrestling career.

Ethan Page said:

"He (MJF) always had this, I'm going to say this word and I don't want it to come off as a negative, he's always had this entitlement, but clearly it's benefited him. Any kind of roadblock that he had, he would either run through or learn how to jump over it or buy his way over it, but he made sure that he got to where he needed to go, and that's definitely where he is." [H/T WrestlingInc]

With praise like that from a fellow professional wrestler, MJF should be on cloud nine, and his fans certainly cannot wait enough for him to make a comeback to the ring.

Do you think MJF will show up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here