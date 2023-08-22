WWE Universe wants Roman Reigns to squash controversial star if he returns to the company

Wrestling fans are buzzing with excitement as they want to see a dream match between AEW star CM Punk and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, if Punk decides to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Roman Reigns is the undeniable powerhouse of WWE and has been a dominant force since his rise to the top in 2015. In 2020, he changed his character and became a mean and tough leader, The Tribal Chief, which truly solidified his dominance and elevated him to the heights of success in the promotion.

On the other side of the ring stands CM Punk, who emerged from the shadows to become the face of AEW. Punk's return to wrestling sent shockwaves through the industry. The Best in the World's comeback marked a resurgence in the wrestling world with his intense rivalries with the likes of MJF, Darby Allin, and Jon Moxley.

A user on Twitter asked fans if they would like to see a match between Punk and Reigns if the AEW star CM Punk decides to return to WWE.

Fans were quick to express their desire to see this epic encounter. Some want to see Roman Reigns squashing The Second City Saint in a match, while some called this the biggest match in wrestling history.

Check out the reactions below:

AEW star CM Punk had praised Roman Reigns' heel work

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are the cornerstones of their respective organizations, Reigns and Punk shared a history of interactions in WWE. This began with The Tribal Chief's debut at Survivor Series 2012 when he disrupted Punk's match.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Punk praised Reigns’ character development and in-ring ability.

“I think a lot of times the best stuff, you’ve also kind of just gotta go with the flow with it, I’ll use Roman Reigns as an example, because if we’re talking about good stuff, if the WWE does anything good, I mean, this is the one thing that they’re doing right right now, right? Is Roman Reigns."

He continued:

“His character work, his in-ring stuff. It’s all great but I feel like, classic WWE, they’re always five years, 10 years late. This is something that they should’ve done originally, because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a babyface and they gave him X amount of ‘Mania main events. Like, ‘This is the guy, this is the guy, this is the guy,’ and he never really had his moments until now.”

Punk and Reigns faced each other in a one-on-one contest on WWE RAW in 2014, where the latter emerged victorious with help from The Shield.

Who do you think would come out on top in a dream match between Punk and Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

