WWE veteran admits AEW Collision is "not embarrassing to watch," points out the match that changed his perception

AEW Collision is still in single digits regarding its number of episodes, but a WWE veteran already believes that the show is 'not embarrassing to watch,' unlike other shows.

All Elite Wrestling's Saturday night showcases have prided themselves on being distinctly different from shows like Dynamite and Rampage. This aims to bring in a slightly different audience to increase AEW's overall viewership in the long term.

It's this difference that Jim Cornette believes makes AEW Collision a joy to watch. On the most recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran cited the post-match angle between CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole from the July 1st edition of the show as a prime example:

“There’s a couple of points to be made about this. You saw the EMTs putting the neck brace on Roddy [Strong] and put him on the backboard, and I wrote ‘AMAZING! It’s like a wrestling show.’ Then they showed them wheeling Roddy out on the stretcher after a power slam on the chair. This show is not embarrassing to watch. This show, honestly, right now, as I’m going to mention, in a vacuum, would make you care and want next week, ‘Well, how is Roddy? And g*d d**n, who’s going to do something about this? And is he still in the hospital or whatever the f**k?'” [4:45-5:27]

Roderick Strong hasn't been advertised for the upcoming July 8th edition of the show. Cornette also feels as if this type of angle will have people asking questions that they would only be able to find answers to if they tuned in the following week:

“But here’s the problem not only with the—I talked about this, the girl’s ladder matches, how can the f**king 250-pound guy get hurt taking bumps that the 120-pound girls get up from? This is how it’s supposed to be done. A guy was power slammed by a 300-pound f**king heel on a g*d d**n metal folding chair, he should go to the hospital and get checked out and have EMTs, and there should be drama.” [5:29-5:55]

AEW Collision will have a loaded show this Saturday night!

The Canadian tour for All Elite Wrestling ends next week in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For that show to be as big as possible, the upcoming July 8th edition of AEW Collision is set to be arguably the biggest to date.

Fans will learn which two men will move on to the final of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when former partners Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs face-off. Meanwhile, old rivals CM Punk and Samoa Joe will meet in the other semi-final.

The first finalist of the women's 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will also be determined on AEW Collision as ROH Women's Champion Athena takes on Willow Nightingale, who is looking to bounce back from losing her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship to Giulia.

There will also be title implications at stake on July 8th when Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold face FTR in an AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator match. If Jay and Juice win, they will earn a shot at Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at a later date.

