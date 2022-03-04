×
"He might lose all that he gained" - WWE veteran on AEW star Darby Allin putting his career at risk (Exclusive)

Darby Allin is one of the most dangerous performers in wrestling.
Modified Mar 04, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Wrestling legend Al Snow recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Darby Allin's dangerous in-ring style, which has earned him many fans over the years.

It's no secret that the former TNT Champion is one of the fearless performers in the business right now. Allin doesn't think twice before taking insane risks in his matches to entertain his fans. However, as exhilarating as his in-ring work is, it could also have long-term effects on his body.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Al Snow pointed out that Darby Allin could suffer a major injury if he continues to wrestle in the same way.

He added that the AEW star could soon lose everything he has gained if he's forced to "be on the shelf" due to health issues. While concluding, Al Snow advised Allin to work smarter and elongate his wrestling career.

"Darby Allin has kind of got that though, unfortunately, he's doesn't do a lot of smart stuff to his body. And unfortunately, he's gonna have a very short career. And he's going to pay a major price when he gets older. It all comes back to haunt you. He's gonna suffer a major injury at some point and then he's gonna be on the shelf, and he might lose all that he gained over the last year. So he's got to learn to work a lot more smarter and to capitalize on what he does," Snow said. (From 21:28 - 21:50 and 22:56 - 23:12)

AEW star Darby Allin has a busy few days ahead

The former TNT Champion has a lot on his plate in the coming few days as he's scheduled to participate in two major matches. First, on this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Allin will challenge TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a three-way clash featuring Andrade El Idolo.

The #AHFO's @AndradeElIdolo, @MATTHARDYBRAND & @IsiahKassidy will face the team of @sammyguevara, @DarbyAllin & @Sting in #AEW's first ever Tornado Trios match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY at 8pm ET! https://t.co/7e5YMiy0SU

Considering the match has little hype going into the Friday night show, The Spanish God is expected to retain his title. Later at Revolution 2022, Darby Allin will team up with Sting and Guevara to square off against Andrade, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy in a six-man tag team match.

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

हिन्दी