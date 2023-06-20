WWE veteran believes CM Punk booked AEW Collision instead of Tony Khan

The first episode of AEW Collision is in the books, but the question that a WWE veteran has asked the world is very simple: who booked the show: CM Punk or Tony Khan?

Collision was given a different set, a different color scheme, and a slightly different roster. This was all done with the intent of giving the show a unique feel to that of Dynamite, Rampage, and Ring of Honor.

The show was so different for WWE veteran Dutch Mantell that he took to Twitter to give his take on it, with the former Zebb Colter convinced that CM Punk booked the show instead of Tony Khan.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion? @WSI_YouTube This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion? @WSI_YouTube

"This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion? @WSI_YouTube." tweeted @DirtyDMantell.

CM Punk also picked up a big win on AEW Collision

It's pretty clear, given that Tony Khan is literally the president of the whole company, that CM Punk wasn't in charge of booking the show. But that didn't stop him from picking up a big win on the debut episode of Collision.

Punk teamed up with FTR to take on Bullet Club Gold and Samoa Joe in a trios match. After over 25 minutes of hard-hitting action, Punk hit Juice Robinson with the GTS to pick up the victory for his team.

derek owens @coolgardani16 CM PUNK WITH AN AMAZING GTS TO JUICE ROBINSON FOR THE WIN!! #AEWCollision CM PUNK WITH AN AMAZING GTS TO JUICE ROBINSON FOR THE WIN!! #AEWCollision https://t.co/yg5oWTywJR

Punk picked up a big win, and with Forbidden Door just around the corner, the former AEW World Champion (despite what he claims) will surely want to keep his momentum going. This will surely be a very eventful summer for the "Straight Edge Superstar."

Do you think Punk will wrestle at Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes