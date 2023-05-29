WWE veteran calls The Young Bucks 'an infection' and claims they dragged Kenny Omega down in AEW

Following the betrayal of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis recently commented on how The Young Bucks have been dragging Omega down.

Kenny Omega is now on the list of clients who have received betrayals from their managers. In a surprising series of events, a decades-long relationship was simply thrown out the window as Don Callis got involved and cost Omega the win in a cage match against Jon Moxley a few weeks ago.

In a video posted by AEW, Don Callis set the record straight about his relationship with The Cleaner. He would go into detail about what turned him away from Omega and what his plans could have been for the superstar.

"The problem is that they [The Young Bucks] dragged Kenny down. The problem is you have one guy who is Albert Einstein, and you have another couple of guys who just want to have fun."

He mentions that a huge part of the reason why Omega and he weren't on the same page about his career was the influence of The Young Bucks.

"The problem is the Bucks are like wood ticks. They attach themselves, and it’s like an infection, and all of a sudden, Kenny wants to do Trios matches. You know, I had a vision for myself and Kenny Omega that would be a modern day Heenan-Bockwinkel. Kenny chose to be one of the Three Stooges with the Young Bucks. I hate to say it. And I think those kids are great. They’re a generational tag team, but they’re not Kenny Omega.” [H/T 411Mania]

Kenny Omega on Don Callis' betrayal

Kenny Omega also commented after Callis turned his back on The Elite. The former world champion asked who he can trust if he couldn't trust family.

"If I can't trust my family, who can I trust?" Omega questioned.

At this point, however, Omega has his hands full as The Elite takes on the Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing. Fans are yet to see another confrontation between the former allies. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

