WWE veteran claims Gunther 'is a freak'

Gunther impressed the wrestling fraternity with his great display of strength in the ring. His performance at the Royal Rumble and reaching the top final spot against Cody Rhodes received much acclaim worldwide. AEW personality Jim Ross recently commented on the WWE Superstar's capabilities and performances so far.

The 35-year-old competed on NXT UK, where he held the title for over 870+ days breaking all records. In April last year, he made his main roster debut on SmackDown alongside Ludwig Kaiser. The duo were reunited with Giovanni Vinci, and Imperium soon dominated the tag team division.

The Intercontinental Champion lasted for over an hour in the Royal Rumble match while he was the first entrant. Thus, adding another accolade to his already impressive list in WWE so far.

During a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE commentator discussed Gunther's performance at the Royal Rumble and in the company so far:

“He’s a freak, and [he] had a hell of a night, no doubt about it. Probably the best night of his career ever. It’s arguable to say that Gunther was the MVP of that show because he went well over an hour. But he’s a lean, mean fighting machine, there’s no doubt about that. So hat’s off to him as well. It’s just great to see wrestlers having the opportunity on a major stage to succeed, and their effort dictates their success.” [H/T Wrestle Talk]

WWE @WWE After entering No. 1 and lasting over an hour and 10 minutes, @Gunther_AUT says he's showing why he and #Imperium are the standard in WWE. #RoyalRumble After entering No. 1 and lasting over an hour and 10 minutes, @Gunther_AUT says he's showing why he and #Imperium are the standard in WWE. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/kzXGo43vnu

Jim Ross believes Gunther is an 'interesting prospect'

It took a while for the main roster to get used to Gunther's brutal style of wrestling. He seemed to have no disregard for portraying his dominance in the ring.

In the same edition of Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross claims the Intercontinental Champion got over at Royal Rumble despite not winning the match:

"It’s one of those classic situations where the guy that goes over doesn’t always get over, and in this scenario, I fully believe that Gunther got over, even though he didn’t win the Rumble. So he’s an interesting prospect. I would expect great things for him, especially after Saturday night.” [H/T Wrestle Talk]

WWE @WWE Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT set a #RoyalRumble record as the number one entrant showing why he truly is “The Ring General.” Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT set a #RoyalRumble record as the number one entrant showing why he truly is “The Ring General.” https://t.co/tBjAegX0rM

Gunther has already broken records and created history within a year of being on the main roster. During the Royal Rumble match, he came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar, thus teasing a potential clash between the two powerhouses.

